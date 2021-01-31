Faisalabad man allegedly murders father for not waking up for prayers

The file photo of a corpse.

Man allegedly kills father for not waking up for Fajr prayers

Man allegedly hits father on the head with a brick

Incident takes place in Chishtia Town



FAISALABAD: A man allegedly killed his father after he did not wake up to offer his Fajr prayers.

Police said the incident took place in the city's Chishtia Town area where a resident, Shahbaz, allegedly killed his 50-year-old father, Mubashir Raza, by smashing his head in with a brick.

After hearing about the incident, police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect, sending the deceased's body for postmortem.

Shahbaz, according to the police, told them that he tried waking up his father for Fajr prayers but Raza would not. In anger, he hit his father with the brick, which caused his death, said police.