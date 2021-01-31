Ayeza Khan all set to shoot in Turkey? Her latest post sparks a frenzy

Can't connect right now! retry
Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan is reportedly all set to shoot in Turkey for a Pakistani brand, the actress has hinted in her latest post.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared a Boomerang where she can be seen sporting a mask with Pakistani and Turkish flags on it.

Ayeza, who recently hit eight million followers on Instagram and became the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on the photo-video sharing platform, captioned it, “Pakistan X Turkey #staytuned.”

Fans were quick to speculate that the actress will be collaborating with Turkish stars, however, according to some reports, Ayeza will be shooting for a Pakistani brand in Turkey.

Recently, she took to Instagram and extended gratitude to fans for their love and respect after she reached eight million followers.

She said, “Thank you guys so much for the love and respect! It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers on here. But I must say that, the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is because I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day.”

“But I wanna say one thing. I never focused my work and life towards getting a bigger number of followers. It never works in the long run.”

