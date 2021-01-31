Imran Khan's govt won't last a day if I don't want it to: Pervaiz Khattak

Imran Khan's government will not survive a single day if I don't want it to, says Pervaiz Khattak

Khattak was speaking to PTI supporters in Nowshera

Pervaiz Khattak issues clarification, says he is "sincere and indebted" to PM Imran Khan



NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan's government will not survive a single day if I don't want it to, said Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Sunday.

The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was speaking to PTI workers in Nowshera where he spoke about the incumbent government.

Khattak spoke about the Opposition, saying that they respected him which is why he also had regard for parliamentarians. "No one can cheat me when it comes to politics," he said, adding that Imran Khan's government would not last a single day if he didn't want it to.

However, Khattak clarified that the prime minister had bestowed a lot of favours on him and that he was with the premier all the way.

The former KP chief minister turned his guns towards the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), accusing it of trying to pressurise the government to hide their corruption.

"There are internal rifts within the PDM. Very soon, their artificial alliance will meet its fate," he said. Khattak blamed Opposition parties for having a hand in the inflationary situation that Pakistan was currently strugglign with, saying that it was the predecessor governments' policies that had brought Pakistan to its current state of affairs.

Pervaiz Khattak issues clarification on Twitter

A few hours after the Khattak's above-mentioned statement started doing the rounds on social media, the defence minister took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

In the tweet, Khattak clarified that he was "sincere and indebted" to Imran Khan.

"Clearly mentioned in my speech for the locals of my village in Nowshera that I’m sincere and indebted to Imran Khan. We are successful in our constituency due to our efforts and the support of IK. We will defeat all opp. parties ganged up against the candidate we are supporting for the by-election," he tweeted.