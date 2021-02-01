Can't connect right now! retry
How Princess Diana 'radically' changed her life by stepping away from the public

Princess Diana lived a life full of setbacks after she married into the British royal family.

Looking back at her tumultuous period within the royal fold, royal journalist Richard Kay recalled how she decided to change her life completely through one “radical” move.

By completely dedicating her life to charities and noble causes, the late Princess of Wales decided to “withdraw from public life completely.”

“She told me she had decided radically to change her life. She was going to complete her obligations to her charities and to the anti-personnel landmines cause and then around November would completely withdraw from her formal public life,” Kay said, per Express.

The People’s Princess had also addressed the scrutiny that came with her repute, as she said: "But I was not aware of how overwhelming that attention would become nor the extent to which it would affect both my public duties and my personal life in a manner that's been hard to bear.”

"At the end of this year when I've completed my diary of official engagements I will be reducing the extent of the public life I've led so far,” she added.

