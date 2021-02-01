Ayeza Khan arrives in Turkey for shooting for a Pakistani brand

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who hinted at shooting for a Pakistani brand in Turkey, has arrived in Istanbul and she was super excited for it.



In a video circulating on social media, Ayeza Khan confirms that she was currently in Istanbul and was super excited for the shoot.

“Although there is too cold in Turkey, but the shoot will be amazing too.”

Earlier, in an Instagram post, the Mehar Posh actress had hinted at shooting in Turkey and asked her fans to stay tuned for it.

Ayeza shared a Boomerang where she can be seen sporting a mask with Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Ayeza Khan, who recently hit eight million followers on Instagram and became most-followed Pakistani celebrity on the photo-video sharing platform, captioned it, “Pakistan X Turkey #staytuned.”