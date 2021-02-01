Katrina's sister Isa Kaif stuns in latest snap

Katrina Kaif's younger sister has made a good name for herself in the Indian film industry within a short period of time.

Isa Kaif was recently seen in a music video for a song titled "Mashallah". More than 3 million people have watched her video since it premiered on YouTube in November last year.

Isa is nearing one million followers on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos.

The Bollywood actress on Monday shared a stunning photo with her fans. "Sunday on Monday," she captioned her post.

