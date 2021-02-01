Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Security forces personnel. — Reuters/File

  • The terrorists were involved in several target killing incidents at Swat in 2019, says ISPR
  • ISPR says terrorists had planned on infiltrating and targeting several "notables" in Pakistan
  • One of the terrorists was a resident of Mardan, while other two hailed from Swat

Three terrorists were killed after security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Lower Dir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said that the terrorists that were killed during the exchange of fire were identified as:

Abid and Yousaf Khan — both residents of Swat

Abdul Sattar — resident of Mardan

We will stay our course: DG ISPR presents 10-year review of security ops

Moreover, the ISPR said that a large stash of weapons, ammunition, and grenades was recovered.

"These terrorists [were] involved in several target-killing incidents in Swat in 2019."

The military's media wing said that the terrorists had planned on infiltrating and targeting several "notables" in Pakistan, however, they were timely engaged and killed.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat [the] menace of terrorism from the area," the military's media wing added.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO, says ISPR

