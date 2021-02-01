3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir

Security forces personnel. — Reuters/File

The terrorists were involved in several target killing incidents at Swat in 2019, says ISPR

ISPR says terrorists had planned on infiltrating and targeting several "notables" in Pakistan

One of the terrorists was a resident of Mardan, while other two hailed from Swat

Three terrorists were killed after security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Lower Dir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.



The ISPR, in a statement, said that the terrorists that were killed during the exchange of fire were identified as:

Abid and Yousaf Khan — both residents of Swat

Abdul Sattar — resident of Mardan

Moreover, the ISPR said that a large stash of weapons, ammunition, and grenades was recovered.

"These terrorists [were] involved in several target-killing incidents in Swat in 2019."

The military's media wing said that the terrorists had planned on infiltrating and targeting several "notables" in Pakistan, however, they were timely engaged and killed.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat [the] menace of terrorism from the area," the military's media wing added.

