Othal road accident claims lives of 11 passengers

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others wounded when their passenger coach met an accident in Othal, Rescue sources said Tuesday.

The mishap took place at Sakan near Wayaro Farm where the coach driver could not control the speeding vehicle, resulting in death of passengers.

The deceased include five women, two children and four men, the Rescue officials said. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Othal.

The ill-fated passenger coach was en route to Karachi from Panjgur, according to the Levies sources.