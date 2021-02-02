Kashmala Tariq car accident: The other side of the story

Geo.tv/Files

Kashmala Tariq says her son was in the car behind hers, while she and her husband were in the same one

Regrets her son being blamed, says "the driver was unable to control the car"

"Justice will be served but please don't unjustly drag anyone's child" into the matter, she says

ISLAMABAD: The federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace, Kashmala Tariq, has finally spoken up about the horrific accident that left at least four people dead last night in the federal capital.

Kashmala Tariq said her son was in the car behind hers, while she and her husband were in the same one. "This whole matter is being blamed on my son but the driver was unable to control the car.

"It was a terrible accident and I feel sadness in my heart for the children who lost their lives," she said.

The former lawmaker explained that everyone, including her son and her husband, had gone to the police station after the horrific crash in which her convoy was involved.

"Justice will be served but please don't unjustly drag anyone's child" into the matter, she underscored, adding that neither her nor her family tried to escape the crash site. "In fact, we even called an ambulance ourselves," she added.

"We were travelling in two vehicles. We left Lahore around 7pm yesterday and crossed the toll plaza at around 10:30pm. My husband and I were in the same vehicle.

"As we reached the Kashmir Highway, we experienced a sudden shock and push and got injured. The driver was unable to control the car. It was a terrible accident," she stated.

Kashmala Tariq said she was upset over the loss of lives of the children who were in the car that her convoy hit.

"We have children ourselves too. There is no substitute for human lives," she stressed.

"My son was in the car behind us... I don't understand what kind of media trial is this. The CCTV video of the accident should be shown.

"My son's pictures are being broadcast and shared everywhere when, in fact, he was riding in the car behind us. If, in any way, this was our fault or had we been driving, then we bring our hands together to apologise.

"I have no words. Please don't misreport and show only what's is true," Tariq added.

Four, including children, killed

At least four people were killed when five speeding vehicles of Tariq's protocol allegedly broke a signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

Police confirmed that the vehicles in the former MNA's protocol broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.

Police shifted Tariq's husband Waqas Khan to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene. A spokesperson said action would be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.



