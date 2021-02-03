'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik





(L) Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. (L) Shoaib Malik. Photo: file

Babar Azam narrates interesting anecdote from 2012 involving him and Shoaib Malik

Azam describes Shoaib Malik as a "kind soul"

Malik turned 40 years old on February 1



Whoever thought Babar Azam, of all people, ever needed someone to calm his nerves on a cricket pitch?

On February 1, veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik was showered with love and adulation on social media as he turned 40 years old. Fans took to Twitter to share their memorable experiences and meetings with the former Pakistan cricket captain.

Pakistan's current skipper, Babar Azam, did the same in an Instagram post. Azam revealed how he received words of encouragement from Malik when he was just starting out as a cricketer, nine years ago.

"It was Dec 2012. Pakistan team was about to tour India. I was called in for a side practice match," narrated Azam. "When it was my turn to bat I was nervous. He walked to me, calmed me down and told everyone around:

"Let the kid play!"

Describing him as a "kind soul", the Pakistani skipper wished his teammate Shoaib Malik happy birthday.

Sania wishes Shoaib Malik happy birthday

Two days earlier, Sania Mirza had extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday, saying “May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”

Sharing a loved-up snap with the hubby, Sania Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”

She went on to say: “I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram?”