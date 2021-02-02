Can't connect right now! retry
Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza pose for a picture with a fan. Photo: Aatif Nawaz Twitter account

  • Shoaib Malik turned 40 yesterday. 
  • The cricketer and his wife, according to a fan, interrupted their meal to pose for a photograph with him. 
  • A great guy since day 1, says the fan. 

A cricket commentator and fan of former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik and his wife, Sania Mirza, took to social media to share an interesting anecdote about the star couple. 

Malik turned 40 years old, a day ago, on February 1 and received warm wishes from friends and fans on social media. 

Cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz also wished the all-rounder on Twitter and with it, shared his two encounters with the cricketer. 

According to Nawaz, the only two times that he met Malik, the former Pakistan skipper was eating. The second time, years later when he met Malik with his wife, he was again eating. 

However, the two were nice enough to ignore their Nandos meal and pose for a picture with the fan. 

"I met Shoaib Malik twice. Once when I was 15. Once when I was 25. Both times he was eating. There aren't many celebs who'd interuppt their Nandos meal to take a photo with a fan. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza did. Happy Birthday @realshoaibmalik. A great guy from Day 1," he tweeted. 

Sania wishes husband Shoaib Malik happy birthday on Instagram

A day earlier, Sania Mirza had extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday, saying “May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”

Sharing a loved-up snap with the hubby, Sania Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”

She went on to say: “I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram?”

