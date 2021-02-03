Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display while vacationing in Maldives

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan certainly knows how to have some time off.

Taking to Instagram the Coolie No.1 star shared stunning snaps from her most recent vacation to the Maldives.

The beauty could be seen dipping her toes in the sand as she basked in the sun.

In the second photo she put a hilarious spin as she and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan could be seen making funny faces as they sipped on a cool drink.

The stunner kept her look beachy as she opted for a short baby pink dress with blue flowers and flowy sleeves, complimenting her. 

Take a look:



