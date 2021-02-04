Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly started living their lives apart and they are no longer in communication with each other.

Rumors of a divorce between the celebrity couple continue to gain traction, while the 43-year-old rapper reportedly removed 500 pairs of sneakers from their Calabasas home.

'Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives and they have no contact,'a source told 'People'.

Another media outlet claimed that Kanye has had hundreds of sneakers moved out of their home, in addition to various other items. The rumors have swirled for weeks that the two were on the brink of a divorce.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star married Kanye in Italy in 2014, and they are parents of four children - daughters North, seven, Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one.

Kim Kardashian, who has reportedly stopped going to marriage counseling with Kanye West, wants to raise their kids by herself. 

