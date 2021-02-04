Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Aima Baig dazzles in traditional outfit with Shahbaz Shigri

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Pakistani singer and scriptwriter Aima Baig showed off her natural beauty in traditional attire as she shared more pictures from her sister Komal’s Nikkah ceremony on Wednesday.

Aima, who is famed for her glamorous photo-shoots, took to her Instagram account and posted more snaps of herself with her beau, actor Shahbaz Shigri, from her sister's Nikkah ceremony.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen getting cozy with Shahbaz. Aima looked like a dream as she was decked out in a gorgeous red, ethnic attire while he looked dashing in a formal dress.

She also penned a lengthy note to tell fans why she remained off from social media.

She wrote: "Well, posting almost half a dozen photos after two entire months, the reason why because idk who had invited a force of photographers on Komal’s Nikkah ceremony and yes i got indecisive(story of my life nvm) but in all honesty they all did a wonderful job making me look pretty despite the coldest weather that day in islamabad.

The singer also penned: "Anyways!!! Overall it was a beautiful day and to see all those people taking a part in the event even in these times of corona was an absolute bliss. Komal & Salem you both are indeed a match made in heaven."

Aima and Shigri have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together and have been treating their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

