Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood.
  • Shafqat Mehmood says it is now the time to bring classrooms in our homes.
  • The ministry is going to launch a project of $200 million with the collaboration of World Bank for online content development.
  • Mehmood says the government would try to address the challenges of out of school children, equity, learning poverty through Ed Tech solutions.

ISLAMABAD: Ed-Tech will be a core pillar of "Pakistan Education Policy 2021" as the education's future was in technology, said Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood during a meeting on Wednesday.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with Ed-Tech Industry owners in the Federal Capital, he said the Ed-Tech would be a core pillar of national education policy. The meeting was aimed to discuss Pakistan Education Policy - 2021 and the use of technology for the purpose.

“We should use the Ed-Tech to make learning holistic, enjoyable, integrated and to create an ecosystem in education which would make students well-learned and productive,” Shafqat Mehmood said.

He said the education ministry was going to launch a project of $200 million with the collaboration of World Bank for online content development and it would help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry too.

We were incorporating computer education from class 6 to 8 in the national education policy, he said adding the ministry was focusing on online content development and services and the USF had been asked to enhance the internet connectivity and coverage across the country.

Shafqat Mehmood said the ministry would also take an initiative to train the teachers to adopt these latest learning technologies and methodologies.

He further said a reassessment study would also be conducted by the ministry to gauge the distinction before and after the technological intervention in the education.

He said we would try to address the challenges of out of school children, equity, learning poverty through Ed Tech solutions.

It was a time to bring classrooms in our homes, the minister added.

