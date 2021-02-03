Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood presides over meeting on TVET

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021


Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), on February 3, 2021. — Twitter/EduMinistryPK
  • Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting on TVET
  • Important stakeholders of TVET sector attend the meeting
  • Meeting overviews PM's "Hunarmand Pakistan" programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, and National Heritage Shafqat Mehmood has presided over a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

According to the education ministry, Mehmood presided over the high-level meeting attended by important stakeholders of the TVET sector.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says universities not reopening should 'reconsider'

During the meeting, attendees reviewed Prime Minister Imran Khan's special programme called "Hunarmand Pakistan," the education ministry added.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan had stressed the importance of vocational training and skilled manpower in the socio-economic development of the country. Presiding over a meeting, the PM directed relevant federal and provincial institutions to formulate and present a joint comprehensive strategy for the purpose. 

Read more: Education has suffered a lot due to COVID-19, Shafqat Mehmood says

Citing the example of China, the PM said that one of the numerous factors behind the economic development of the country was their "special focus on skilled manpower."

The meeting, which focused on interprovincial cooperation for skilled education, was briefed about the strategy developed to train skilled Pakistanis as per international standards.

In order to tackle the challenges faced by Pakistani workers at an international level, a comprehensive strategy would be formulated in cooperation with the federal and provincial institutions, the PM was told.

Read more: Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz to personally reach out to PDM leaders over long march, resignations

Nawaz to personally reach out to PDM leaders over long march, resignations
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi
Sindh opposes HEC's policy to abolish two-year Bachelor's, Master's programmes

Sindh opposes HEC's policy to abolish two-year Bachelor's, Master's programmes
'Rihanna is not Pakistani': Twitterati roast BJP trolls after singer's farmers protest tweet

'Rihanna is not Pakistani': Twitterati roast BJP trolls after singer's farmers protest tweet
Private moon sighters to be fined Rs0.5m, imprisoned per new bill

Private moon sighters to be fined Rs0.5m, imprisoned per new bill
Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Chaudhry share post-wedding snaps on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Chaudhry share post-wedding snaps on Instagram
Bill for open ballot in Senate elections presented in parliament amid noisy session

Bill for open ballot in Senate elections presented in parliament amid noisy session
Armed suspects steal bike from police officers

Armed suspects steal bike from police officers
Action to be taken if lawmakers' development funds given out of order: SC

Action to be taken if lawmakers' development funds given out of order: SC
Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law

Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law
Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case

Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case
Murad Raas says Punjab to upgrade 800 secondary schools to higher levels

Murad Raas says Punjab to upgrade 800 secondary schools to higher levels

Latest

view all