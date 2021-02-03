Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood presides over meeting on TVET





Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), on February 3, 2021. — Twitter/EduMinistryPK

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting on TVET

Important stakeholders of TVET sector attend the meeting

Meeting overviews PM's "Hunarmand Pakistan" programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, and National Heritage Shafqat Mehmood has presided over a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET).



According to the education ministry, Mehmood presided over the high-level meeting attended by important stakeholders of the TVET sector.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed Prime Minister Imran Khan's special programme called "Hunarmand Pakistan," the education ministry added.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan had stressed the importance of vocational training and skilled manpower in the socio-economic development of the country. Presiding over a meeting, the PM directed relevant federal and provincial institutions to formulate and present a joint comprehensive strategy for the purpose.

Citing the example of China, the PM said that one of the numerous factors behind the economic development of the country was their "special focus on skilled manpower."

The meeting, which focused on interprovincial cooperation for skilled education, was briefed about the strategy developed to train skilled Pakistanis as per international standards.

In order to tackle the challenges faced by Pakistani workers at an international level, a comprehensive strategy would be formulated in cooperation with the federal and provincial institutions, the PM was told.

