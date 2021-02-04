PAK vs SA: Watch Markram take a stunning catch to dismiss Abid Ali

Aiden Markram dives to his right and grabs the ball with one hand.

Pakistan lose their third wicket for 22 runs only.

Abid Ali scored only 6 runs from 43 balls.



RAWALPINDI: Pakistan are in a bit of a pickle against South Africa on the first day of the second Test match between the two sides, with the hosts losing three quick wickets on 22 runs.

"Catches win matches" is a very popular and apt saying when it comes to cricket. South African fielder Winning may exactly be on South African fielder Aiden Markram's mind as he took a stunner to dismiss Pakistani opening batsman Abid Ali.



Credit also goes to right-arm pacer Nortje, who delivered a fast-paced delivery to Abid in a bid to make him play on the leg side, with Markram standing ready on short leg.

As expected, Abid glanced the ball to his left side, not expecting Markram to seize the opportunity. The South African fielder's reflexes came in handy as he dove to his right side and held onto the ball in his right hand.

Any other fielder and the ball would have flown past him but Markram made sure Pakistan lost their third wicket.

Abid, who looked shaky right from the start, went for 6 runs from 43 balls.

Pakistan decide to bat after winning toss against Proteas

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test against Proteas at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, both teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium with strict security arrangements in place.

South Africa is playing a Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years.

Speaking to media after the toss, the South African captain had said the wicket is a bit grassy which will initially help the bowlers.

No changes have been made to Pakistan's 17-player squad from the first Test in Karachi.

"The wicket is looking good for batting. We will try to score well," Pakistani captain Babar Azam had said.