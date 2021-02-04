Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Pakistan decide to bat after winning toss against Proteas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

South Africa are on their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Both teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium with strict security arrangements in place
  • South Africa will play a Test match today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years
  • Match is scheduled to start at 10am

Pakistan has decided to bat first in the second Test against Proteas which will be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium from today.

Earlier in the day, both teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium with strict security arrangements in place.

South Africa  is playing a Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years.

Speaking to media after the toss, the South African captain said the wicket is a bit grassy which will initially help the bowlers.

No changes have been made to Pakistan's 17-player squad from the first Test in Karachi. 

"The wicket is looking good for batting. We will try to score well," Pakistani captain Babar Azam said.

The match is scheduled to start at 10am. Both teams were brought to the Pindi Cricket Stadium from a private hotel.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Rawalpindi, here's the traffic plan for the second Test

Metro bus service suspended

The metro bus service in the twin cities was suspended during the teams' travel to the hotel.

According to the administration, it has been decided to close the metro bus service between Islamabad and Pindi at certain times due to the test match.

The administration said that the bus service operation will be suspended from 8:30 am to 10am today, while the bus service will also be suspended from 5:30pm to 7pm, which will be the departure time for the touring team.

According to the Metro Bus administration, the Metro Bus will run as usual at other times, however, Shamsabad station will remain completely closed all day.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: 'Glad to visit Pakistan', says pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test

Pak vs SA: 'Glad to visit Pakistan', says pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test
Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?

Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?
PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?

PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?
'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik

'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik
Pak vs SA: PCB retains 17-player squad for Pakistan's second Test against South Africa

Pak vs SA: PCB retains 17-player squad for Pakistan's second Test against South Africa
Pak vs SA: No changes to Proteas team for T20 series

Pak vs SA: No changes to Proteas team for T20 series
Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik
PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test

PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test
Pak vs SA: Shaheens aim for victory in first Test series against Proteas in 17 years

Pak vs SA: Shaheens aim for victory in first Test series against Proteas in 17 years
Fan replaces Jon Snow with Fawad Alam in iconic Game of Thrones scene

Fan replaces Jon Snow with Fawad Alam in iconic Game of Thrones scene
Pak vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen surprised after facing green shirts in first Test

Pak vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen surprised after facing green shirts in first Test
Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

Latest

view all