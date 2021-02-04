Pak vs SA: Pakistan decide to bat after winning toss against Proteas

South Africa are on their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Both teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium with strict security arrangements in place

South Africa will play a Test match today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years



Match is scheduled to start at 10am



Pakistan has decided to bat first in the second Test against Proteas which will be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium from today.



Earlier in the day, both teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium with strict security arrangements in place.

South Africa is playing a Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years.

Speaking to media after the toss, the South African captain said the wicket is a bit grassy which will initially help the bowlers.

No changes have been made to Pakistan's 17-player squad from the first Test in Karachi.

"The wicket is looking good for batting. We will try to score well," Pakistani captain Babar Azam said.

The match is scheduled to start at 10am. Both teams were brought to the Pindi Cricket Stadium from a private hotel.

Metro bus service suspended

The metro bus service in the twin cities was suspended during the teams' travel to the hotel.

According to the administration, it has been decided to close the metro bus service between Islamabad and Pindi at certain times due to the test match.

The administration said that the bus service operation will be suspended from 8:30 am to 10am today, while the bus service will also be suspended from 5:30pm to 7pm, which will be the departure time for the touring team.

According to the Metro Bus administration, the Metro Bus will run as usual at other times, however, Shamsabad station will remain completely closed all day.