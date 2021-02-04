Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump as due date nears

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, flaunted her growing baby bump days ahead of her due date.

Sharing a boomerang video on her Instagram handle, the Good Newwz actress said “9 months and going strong”.

Kareena further said “#NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS”.

She also posted another video in her Insta story with the same caption.

Last week, Saif Ali Khan had revealed the due date of Kareena.

In an interview, Khan had revealed, “The baby is due sometime in early February.”

