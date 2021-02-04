'I will drag Shahzad Akbar to court,' says Daniyal Aziz after land recovery claims

PML-N's Daniyal Aziz addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on February 04, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz announced Wednesday that he would start a legal battle in the criminal jurisdiction against Adviser to Prime Minister on Law and Interior Shahzad Akbar, days after he levelled allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that had held several high-ranking official positions, while no one knew who the incumbent government officials were. "No one knows who you are, why are you ruining the lives of innocent people?"

"I announce today that I will drag you, Shahzad Akbar, to a [criminal court] and will fight a legal battle against you so that you will understand that even innocent people know how to fight back," he said.

Prior to his take on Akbar, he said that the incumbent government had talked about how the system worked in the UK, and they claim of moving forward towards Riasat-e-Madina.

"However, today, I won't talk about it. I will speak on an adviser named Shahzad Akbar, who levelled allegations against several people recently, including me," he said, adding that the press handout given in Akbar's recent presser had his father's name wrong as Mohammad Aziz, when his name was Anwer Aziz.

Aziz said that according to the report, the government had retrieved land worth Rs2,500 million from him, adding that the "important" thing here was that he "had no link with the land" recovered by the authorities.

The PML-N leader said that his father bought the land back in 1960s through a government scheme and that he has "no legal link" with the land.



Aziz said that his father fought a legal battle of possession against the Punjab government when he was alive and had won the case.

The PML-N leader, citing, which he claimed was a court order against Anti Corruption Punjab, said that the court had stopped the authorities from "interfering with the possession of the land".

Last week, Akbar claimed that the government had made recoveries worth Rs210 billion from Punjab over the course of the past two-and-a-half years.



He claimed that of the amount, Rs24bn worth of recoveries were made from 36 PML-N members, from whom 8,085 acres of land was taken back.

"This is the reality behind the hue and cry being raised by the PML-N," he said, as he addressed a press conference in Islamabad. Akbar said the party was accusing the government of exacting political revenge simply to save their own skins.

He spoke of the land razed by the Lahore Development Authority where the Khokhar brothers had established "Khokhar Palace". "They had grabbed land belonging to the government worth Rs1.5bn," he said.

He said that besides the recovery from the Khokhars, land worth Rs92.5 million was also taken back from Khurram Dastagir, "which has been turned into a public park".

Akbar said what remains now is for the government to collect "penal rent" worth Rs5 billion.

Discussing further recoveries, he said that land worth Rs7 billion was taken back from Chaudhry Tanveer and 2,400 kanals worth Rs2.5 billion from Daniyal Aziz.

Moreover, 8 kanals 2 marlas of government land were recovered from Javed Latif; land worth Rs2 billion was taken back from Abid Sher Ali; and 70 acres of land worth millions was also recovered from Maiza Hameed's husband, he said.

Among other leaders he named, according to Radio Pakistan are Mudasar Qayum Nahra, and Mir Badshah Qaisrani.