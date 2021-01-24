LDA launches operation against 'illegal construction' at Khokhar palace

LDA has launched an operation against illegal construction at Khokhar Palace.



A heavy contingent of police has blocked the roads with containers.



District administration claims to have relinquished 38 kanals of government land from the Khokhar brothers.



The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday launched an operation against illegal construction at Khokhar Palace — the residence of senior vice president PML-N Lahore Saiful Malook Khokhar and MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar in Johar Town.



A heavy contingent of police blocked roads leading to the residence with containers, whereas the media was also barred from entering the area where the operation was taking place.



The road from Ayub Chowk to Khokhar Palace had been sealed off and Saif Market was demolished during the operation. Additionally, the rear part of two houses near Khokhar Palace were torn down as the district administration moved to recover government land in Johar Town.

The district administration claims to have relinquished 38 kanals of government land so far from the Khokhar brothers. Sources revealed that the value of the vacated land is Rs1.25bn.

Read more: Land grabbing case: SC orders anti-corruption department to seize Khokhar Palace

The Khokhar brothers are accused of occupying the said land through forgery. They had been issued notices to evict the land by the district administration, which they repeatedly ignored.



Previously, the district administration had tried to conduct a clearance operation but had to postpone it due to protests by the Khokhar brothers' supporters.

An operation was carried out today over the non-implementation of the notices.

The Additional Deputy Commission Revenue (ADCR) Lahore and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations supervised the operation.

The reclaimed land has been transferred to the Punjab government, according to sources.