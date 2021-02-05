Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-India protest in Karachi on February 4, 2021, as Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day. -AFP

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed back in 1991 when the entire political leadership unanimously expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli to highlight the Kashmir issue

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00am across the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today with renewed commitment to bring the issue to the limelight and express support of the nation to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The events will be organised in a novel manner. The aim will be to highlight the facade behind India's so-called democracy prevailing in Delhi that ripped off the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The day was first observed back in 1991 when the entire political leadership of the country unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Indian forces had unleashed the worst human rights abuses and violence on the innocent Kashmiri people in its aftermath, keeping around eight million people hostage under military siege.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), while the Opposition alliance will also hold a rally in Muzaffarabad.

One minute of silence was observed at 10:00am across the country. Solidarity walks are being held in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters.

Human chains were formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points, linking Pakistan and AJK. Besides different parts of Pakistan, Kashmir solidarity rallies are also being held in the rest of the world.

The Pakistan government has announced a public holiday today.

President, PM urge world to hold India accountable for its crimes

President Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan have called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Kashmir.

In his message, the president said the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people is key to durable peace in South Asia.



Calling self-determination one of the fundamental rights codified in the United Nations Charter, he said the denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris is the very negation of human dignity.

In his message, PM Imran said Pakistan will remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realise their inalienable right to self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since August 5, 2019.

The prime minister demanded India give access to the international human rights organisations, as well as the international media to investigate the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.