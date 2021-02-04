Can't connect right now! retry
Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir ahead of Feb 5

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi in London, United Kingdom, August 5, 2019. Photo: Geo. tv/Murtaza Ali Shah
  • Shahid Afridi showed solidarity with the people of Kashmir ahead of Feb 2
  • Praised people of Kashmir for their valour and perseverance despite Indian atrocities
  • Afridi has been vocal about the Kashmir issue in the past too

Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Thursday took to his Twitter account and praised the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their bravery ahead of February 5 which is celebrated as the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan. 

"We must take inspiration from the valour and perseverance observed by the people of Kashmir who were subjected to brutality in the fight for their homeland," the former skipper wrote. 

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says Kashmiris have suffered a lot, betrayed by leadership

"I stand united with our brothers and sisters in support of their journey to freedom on #KashmirSolidarityDay."

The cricketer actively supports the cause of Kashmir and has previously tweeted about India's atrocities in the region.

Back in August 2019, when Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all Pakistanis to take part in 'Kashmir Hour' to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Afridi enthusiastically supported the idea. 

"Let’s respond to PM's call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep, I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC," he had written.

Read more: Shahid Afridi asks people to join him to express solidarity with Kashmiris

