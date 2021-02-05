India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world: Moeed Yusuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf. Geo.tv/Files

PM's aide on national security, Moeed Yusuf, issues message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Says it was an honour to witness lawmakers' "emotions and steadfastness" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Terms India's actions "the clearest stumbling block to peace in South Asia"

ISLAMABAD: India cannot break the Kashmiri people's resolve anywhere in the world, Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on national security, Moeed Yusuf, said Friday, in remarks to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a series of tweets, Yusuf — the SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning — spoke about his experience in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, saying it was an honour "to witness the emotions and steadfastness" and the lawmakers' "bond with our brothers and sisters in IIOJK this morning", referring to the government's revised name for the Muslim-majority region — Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world, regardless of whatever illegal steps it may take," he wrote.

The aide also underlined the difference between the actions of Pakistan and India, the latter of which he said was "the clearest stumbling block to peace in South Asia".

"If our region is to move forward, India must demonstrate its sincerity in resolving the Kashmir issue according to UNSC resolutions. If it does, peace will be a natural outcome," he added.



Earlier today, PM Imran Khan in a message to the Kashmiris vowed to "raise my voice for you until the day you get freedom".

Speaking to a rally in Kotli near the Line of Control (LoC), the premier assured Kashmiris of his efforts to "raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom".

'Will raise my voice for you everywhere'

"However much I can, I am raising my voice on your behalf at every forum, and will continue to do so. Whether it is with the United Nations, world leaders, or European Union leaders. I asked the past president of the US three times as well to resolve this issue.

"Rest assured, I said I will be the ambassador of Kashmir, and I will raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom," he said.



PM Imran Khan also reminded the United Nations — which has already issued resolutions on the Himalayan region's decades-long conflict — of its duty, saying the intergovernmental organisation "did not live up to your promise".

'Salute to Kashmiris'

Separately, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also issued a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, saying it was "time to end this human tragedy".



“Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions,” he said, according to a statement from the military's media wing.

