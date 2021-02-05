Can't connect right now! retry
Virat Kohli says he is learning to perform daddy duties: 'I was keen'

'For me, learning to change diapers is not difficult,' said Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is doing his best to fit into his new role as a doting father to daughter, Vamika.

The ace Indian cricketer, who welcomed his first bundle of joy with actress Anushka Sharma last month, spilled the beans on the early days of parenthood.

"Luckily as a cricketer, I have become someone who adapts pretty well to situations and Ravi Bhai would know that. For me to understand how to change diapers, learning all those things wasn't tough because I was keen to learn," Kohli said in an interview with Star Sports.

"I wouldn't say I have mastered it but I am very very comfortable with everything I have learned so far and I wanted to. For me, learning to change diapers is not difficult. I wanted to learn," he added.

Earlier Virat and Anuskha took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their daughter, while unveiling her name, in an endearing post.

"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !" Anushka wrote in the post.

