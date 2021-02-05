Can't connect right now! retry
Speaker Asad Qaiser warns of strict action over 'unpleasant' incident in NA

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 05, 2021

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. — APP/File

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday warned of "strict action" against anyone found involved in the "unpleasant incident" a day earlier during parliamentary proceedings.

"The unpleasant incident which took place in the NA on last day is highly condemnable," he wrote on Twitter.

"I've called a meeting on Monday, February 8, wherein the record of the proceedings will be examined to [probe] the matter. Strict action can be taken against members who were involved in that incident," he added.

Qaiser went on to say that as a "custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, I have to maintain the order and to regulate the proceedings of the House in accordance with parliamentary practices, rules of procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007".

He said that every parliamentarian, regardless of the party they belong to, is "under obligation to obey the rules of the National Assembly and maintain the decorum of the House" so its sanctity and prestige can be preserved.

The 'unpleasant' incident

Parliament descended into chaos a day earlier with both the Opposition and treasury benches brawling with each other.

According to a report by The News, over a dozen security staff members had to form a protective circle around the dais of the speaker to guard Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the proceedings.

The Opposition members, armed with anti-government placards, had gathered in front of the chair in a sign of protest.

"The placards were inscribed with slogans against raise in electricity tariff, price-hike and accusing the government of corruption and a compromise on the Kashmir cause. The opposition members shouted ‘Go Imran Go’ and ‘Atta Mehnga Roti Mehngi’ and continued whistling till end of the proceedings," read the report.

National Assembly turns into a fish market as MNAs shove each other, chant slogans

It also said that the microphone in use by the deputy speaker was "removed by PPP parliamentarians" for a while and, in response, "two members from Karachi moved towards the dais to push the Opposition members".

Furthermore, a PTI lawmaker fell down after he was pushed by Agha Rafiullah from the PPP, according to the report.


