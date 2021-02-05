Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 05 2021
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara successfully climbs K2 in winter expedition

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Twitter/Muhammad Ali Sadpara/via Geo.tv

  • Pakistan's Ali Sadpara successfully tops the world's second highest mountain, the 8,611-metre-tall K2
  • Sadpara and Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri had announced participation in the K2 Winter Expedition 2021; their bid in January failing due to weather conditions

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara has successfully climbed the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second highest mountain — during the K2 Winter Expedition 2021, it emerged Friday, a month after their first attempt failed.

Sadpara and his team had departed for their journey a day after his birthday in the wee hours of Wednesday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers". He has since been providing updates on his Twitter account whenever the WiFi signals work.

Last night, his team left for the final summit bid, with the mountaineer saying it could "take up to 14 hours to reach the top".

Earlier today, it was reported that a foreign mountaineer was presumed killed in an avalanche as Pakistani and foreign climbers aimed for the K2 summit today. Sources had said he disappeared in a snowslide after the team's rope broke when they were on their way back from camp three.

Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri and Sadpara had announced the K2 climb earlier.

The Pakistani climber provided updates intermittently throughout the day, urging media to be more responsible and saying in the evening that a team member, Sajid, "has reached C3" after being unable to "reach the summit because of his oxygen regulator malfunctioning".

"I just got in contact with Sajid at C3. He went out to check if there is any trace of them. He hasn't saw any lights or any movement," Sadpara wrote Friday night.

"He has food, sleeping bag and he is holding tight. We'll publish the news as soon as he informs us."

