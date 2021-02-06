Shafqat Mehmood briefs PM on initiatives for promotion of knowledge economy in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan (left) and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood during a meeting for the promotion of the knowledge economy in Pakistan, on February 06, 2021. — RadioPakistan

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting briefed by Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Attaur Rehman



PM says providing modern skills training could help tap into youth’s potential

Says government to play its full part in promoting education, calls it a top priority

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday apprised a meeting for the promotion of a knowledge economy in Pakistan of the initiatives taken in this regard.



Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting, while Mehmood, secretaries of planning and education ministries, head of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman, Professor Shoaib Khan, Professor Nasir Khan, and senior officials attended the meeting.

PM Imran Khan said that providing modern skills training could help tap into the youth’s potential, as he stressed on the importance of vocational training and skill development.

The prime minister said technical and professional training should be designed following the market’s needs, while a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market should be built.

The premier said the country’s future is linked with the promotion of education. He said as a considerable size of the country’s population comprises youth, their potential can be utilised only by equipping them with the knowledge of modern sciences.

Calling the promotion of education the government’s priority, PM Imran Khan said that it would play its full part to accomplish the goal.

He said the government’s educational reforms were not merely meant to elevate the education standards but also inculcate high moral values in the students’ personalities.

Moreover, the purpose of introducing the subject of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in higher classes was to acquaint the students with Islamic teachings, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Attaur Rehman put forward proposals to promote artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other sciences.

