Shafqat Mehmood says universities not reopening should 'reconsider'

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — PID/File

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood late Sunday night said that universities that are not reopening on Monday despite government permission should "reconsider".

Mehmood said that "online lessons, however good, are no substitute for on campus classes".

The minister said that with interactions between students and all the university staff members on campus "mould social behaviour" and so the varsities that have decided to remain closed really "should reconsider".



A day earlier, Mehmood had said that the country has witnessed “too much loss” on the education front due to the pandemic.

