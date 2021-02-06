Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh conducts anti-encroachment drive near Karachi's Super Highway

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

The district administration of Karachi's Malir on Saturday conducted an anti-encroachment drive near Super Highway, during which several farm houses were demolished.

During the operation, several miscreants attacked the labourers conducting the operation and officers present to supervise it.

In an outcry over the move, PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the farm houses belonged to his brother and his cousin, who are in possession of papers and a stay order for the land.

He called the operation "revenge tactics" by the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, PTI's Shamim Firdous Naqvi requested Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take a suo motu notice of the matter.

A large protest followed on the Super Highway and both tracks were blocked for traffic.

A long queue of vehicles began to line up, causing much distress to commuters.

Later in the evening, motorway police reported that the tracks have been cleared and the flow of traffic has resumed.

