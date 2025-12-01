Punjab police issue over 63,900 traffic challans in 24 hours

This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab website

LAHORE: Punjab police issued at least 63,970 challans worth over Rs80 million in the past 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown on traffic violators, said a police spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the tickers were issued to vehicles and motorcycles across the province.

At least 28,000 challans were issued in a day for helmet violations, and 4,312 were booked for violating other traffic rules, the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, the police confiscated 23,904 vehicles, said the official.

Meanwhile, the district courts in Lahore witnessed a massive rush as hundreds of people, including a number of underage individuals, were produced over violations of traffic rules.

Lahore police produced more than 750 people before the court, who were arrested for violating traffic rules during the past two days of the crackdown. The duty magistrate granted bail to 415 individuals.