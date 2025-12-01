IHC turns down ex-Wildlife Board chairperson's plea to quash FIA case

Former Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) speaks in an undated image.— X/@rinasaeed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the petition of former Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairman, Rina Saeed Khan, seeking dismissal of a case registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against alleged multiple misconduct during her tenure.

IHC judge Justice Muhammad Azam Khan turned down the plea that had been filed through Barrister Salman Safdar. A detailed order, mentioning the reasons, would be issued later, the court said.

Earlier, on November 3, the same IHC bench turned down Saeed's plea to halt the agency's inquiry. She had also moved to the court against "harassment" by the FIA and sought the return of her cellphone.

However, the Registrar's office returned the plea by raising objections, asking how a request for bail and protection from arrest can be combined with a petition to stop harassment and return a mobile phone?

The FIA, after a formal inquiry, registered the case against Saeed on charges of corruption and damage to the national exchequer through misuse of authority.

According to the state-run news agency, the FIA registered an FIR on the complaint of Muhammad Saeed, alleging multiple counts of misconduct during her tenure.

The FIR stated that Saeed has been accused of criminal misconduct of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating and dishonest inducement of property, and criminal abetment.

The complainant also alleged that she received donations in her personal bank account in the name of the IWMB, approved the sale and/or transfer of brown bears to the international organisation Four Paws without the consent of certain board members, and engaged in misuse of authority and favouritism.

She also faced allegations of financial and administrative irregularities under her watch.