PDM vehemently opposes ordinance for Senate elections via show of hands

Leaders of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement have shown vehement opposition to the government's move to bring about an amendment to the Elections Act and hold Senate elections via show of hands.

In a meeting between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, it was agreed that the procedure for Senate elections can not be changed without a constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz said that it will be known in the Senate election who is standing with whom.

She did not reject the option of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman said that if it comes to it, PDM will approach the court over the matter.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a press conference, voiced similar concerns, saying that an amendment can only be brought about through the parliament.

He questioned the need to promulgate an ordinance when the matter is sub judice and a court ruling is awaited.

The PPP chairman vowed to not let the government "violate the sanctity" of the secret ballot in the Senate elections.

The meeting between PDM leaders and Bilawal's press conference came shortly before President Arif Alvi ratified a summary approved by the Federal Cabinet earlier in the day, officially paving the way for open ballot in Senate elections.



According to the Ordinance signed by Alvi, a copy of which has been shared by the president on his Twitter account, changes have been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The Ordinance will come into effect "at once" and "extend to the whole of Pakistan".

It has been made subject to a pending opinion by the Supreme Court on the matter.



The Ordinance states that if Supreme Court finds Senate elections do not fall under Article 226 of the Constitution, an "open and identifiable ballot" will be held.

