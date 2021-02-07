Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return

  • Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara was reported to have successfully climbed the 8,611-metre K2 two days ago
  • Sadpara, alongside Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto, have been missing for the past two days
  • Their first attempt at the K2 Winter Expedition 2021 back in January had failed
  • So far, there have been no reports of their whereabouts and no contact with them, with rescue teams returning empty-handed

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who was reported to have successfully climbed the 8,611-metre K2, is still missing alongside two of his colleagues and his expedition team and Twitter has come together, collectively wishing and praying for their safe return.

Sadpara, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto were among the team that were on the K2 Winter Expedition 2021, attempting the arduous journey up top after an earlier attempt in January failed.

Now, however, with no reports of the mountaineers' whereabouts, no contact with them, and rescue teams returning empty-handed, their fans and well-wishers have turned to Twitter to join hands and pray for their safe return.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and the government of Pakistan's official account tweeted for his safe return.

His son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, had "safely arrived to the Basecamp" last night.


