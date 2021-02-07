AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara was reported to have successfully climbed the 8,611-metre K2 two days ago

Sadpara, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto were among the team that were on the K2 Winter Expedition 2021, attempting the arduous journey up top after an earlier attempt in January failed.

Now, however, with no reports of the mountaineers' whereabouts, no contact with them, and rescue teams returning empty-handed, their fans and well-wishers have turned to Twitter to join hands and pray for their safe return.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and the government of Pakistan's official account tweeted for his safe return.

His son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, had "safely arrived to the Basecamp" last night.





