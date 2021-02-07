Can't connect right now! retry
PAK vs SA: Rizwan fights back as Pakistan struggle against South African spinners

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

South Africa´s Keshav Maharaj (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan´s Hasan Ali (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 7, 2021. / AFP / Aamir QURESHI  

  • Rizwan scores fighting half-century to put up some resistance
  • Linde grabs four wickets for South Africa
  • Pakistan lead by more than 260 runs against South Africa

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan are trying to hang on to the second Test match, with Rizwan scoring a fighting half-century to put up some resistance despite the green shirts' batting order failing to impress against the South African spin attack. 

Led by Linde, who took four wickets to put Pakistan on the back foot in the second Test match at Rawalpindi, the South African spin attack took advantage of the pitch and dismissed Pakistani batsmen to put the home side under pressure on day 3. 

On Saturday, Pakistan closed the day on 129-6 with an overall lead of 200 and four wickets intact on a tacky Rawalpindi stadium pitch which has cracks to help slow bowlers.

Linde (3-12) and Maharaj (2-74) rattled Pakistan´s top order before Faheem Ashraf (29) and Mohammad Rizwan (28 not out) saved Pakistan´s blushes during their 52-run sixth wicket stand.

Linde removed Ashraf caught in covers, leaving Hasan Ali not out on nought when bad light ended the game.

The day could have ended in South Africa´s domination had Ashraf and Rizwan not been dropped off the two spinners.

Ashraf was yet to get off the mark when Dean Elgar grassed an edge off Linde in slips while Rizwan was four when Rassie van der Dussen let off a sharp chance off Maharaj.

Pakistan would hope another 50 runs on day four could win them the match and the series, having won the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Hasan said batting wouldn´t be simple given the conditions.

"Even chasing 200 won´t be easy on this pitch," he said. "We will try to get to 240 to 250 and with our spinners it won´t be easy."

The highest target chased in the previous ten Tests at this venue is 220 which Sri Lanka chased to beat Pakistan by two wickets in 2000.

Linde said South Africa were "hungry to win".

"Obviously we have to win this Test to level the series," he explained. "I think anything under 300, we will take that for a chase."

Earlier, Hasan´s 5-54 -- his second five wicket haul in Tests -- restricted South Africa´s first innings to 201, giving the home team a lead of 71.

Pakistan had made 272 in their first innings, but South Africa reduced them to 42-2 by tea.

Pakistan lost newcomer Imran Butt -- managing just 36 in four innings of his first series -- in the fifth over, leg-before to pacer Kagiso Rabada for duck.

Butt´s partner, Abid Ali fell caught behind off Maharaj for 13, ending up with 33 in the series to highlight Pakistan´s top order woes.

Azhar, on 11, survived a confident leg-before appeal off Maharaj only to see the referral showed it was the umpire´s call.

