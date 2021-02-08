Can't connect right now! retry
Saif Ali Khan planning paternity leave as he is set to welcome second baby with Kareena Kapoor

Indian star Saif Ali Khan, who is set to welcome his second baby with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, is planning paternity leave as he wants to spend time with the newborn.

In an interview recently, the Tanhaji actor opened up about importance of paternity leave and revealed that he has been taking it since birth of his first child Sara Ali Khan.

He also took breaks from work when Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were born.

Khan said, ‘Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake.”

“And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career," he further said.

According to Saif, this time too, he will be taking a paternity leave to spend time with his newborn baby.

Earlier, Khan had revealed the due date of Kareena.

In an interview last month, Khan had revealed, “The baby is due sometime in early February.”

