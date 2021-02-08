Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Waqar Satti

PPP Azad Kashmir not ready to contest elections jointly with PML-N: sources

By
Waqar Satti

Monday Feb 08, 2021

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz in a meeting together. Photo: Jang Urdu

  • PML-N is main rival in the area, says PPP Azad Kashmir
  • An electoral alliance may be possible on 12 seats in the province, say sources
  • PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto had sought suggestions from the party's Azad Kashmir chapter on contesting elections under the PDM banner

The Azad Kashmir chapter of the PPP is not keen on contesting the upcoming elections of the area jointly with the PML-N, according to sources. 

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had sought recommendations from PPP Azad Kashmir on whether or not the party should jointly contest the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections. 

However, PPP Azad Kashmir excused itself from contesting the elections under the PDM banner with the PML-N, saying that its main opponent in the area was the PML-N, according to sources. 

"PPP Azad Kashmir's stance is that how can the party contest the elections jointly with the PML-N when it is its main rival there?" said a source. 

PPP Azad Kashmir adopted the stance that its candidates cannot contest elections jointly on 33 seats, however, it said that an alliance with the PML-N is possible on 12 other seats. 

The PPP Azad Kashmir, according to sources, has forwarded its proposals to the central leadership of the party. 

More From Pakistan:

China's CanSinoBio vaccine nearly 75% effective against coronavirus: Dr Faisal

China's CanSinoBio vaccine nearly 75% effective against coronavirus: Dr Faisal
Senate elections: Ready to face govt even in an open ballot, says Bilawal Bhutto

Senate elections: Ready to face govt even in an open ballot, says Bilawal Bhutto
CJP Gulzar Ahmad directs authorities to rebuild Karak shrine immediately

CJP Gulzar Ahmad directs authorities to rebuild Karak shrine immediately
Muslim countries should stand up to Islamophobia, says PM Imran Khan

Muslim countries should stand up to Islamophobia, says PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger: PML-N

Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger: PML-N
After NA ruckus, three members served show-cause notices: sources

After NA ruckus, three members served show-cause notices: sources
'Malicious intent': Pakistan Bar Council demands withdrawal of Senate elections ordinance

'Malicious intent': Pakistan Bar Council demands withdrawal of Senate elections ordinance
Shafqat Mehmood says all stakeholders to be involved in National Education Policy 2021

Shafqat Mehmood says all stakeholders to be involved in National Education Policy 2021
Do not drag Pakistan Army into politics: DG ISPR

Do not drag Pakistan Army into politics: DG ISPR
Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

Pak Army becomes first foreign military to receive coronavirus vaccine donation from China

Pak Army becomes first foreign military to receive coronavirus vaccine donation from China
Search operation on K2 for Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers enters third day

Search operation on K2 for Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers enters third day

Latest

view all