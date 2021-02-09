Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for mother Amrita Singh, who turns a year older today.



The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared sweet photos featuring she herself, brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita from their Maldives getaway.

Sara wrote, “Happy Birthday to my whole world.”

She further said, “Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most” followed by heart emoticons.

Sara Ali Khan also shared throwback photos with mother in her Instagram story with caption ‘best mom ever. Happy birthday’.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.