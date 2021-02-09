Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for mother Amrita Singh, who turns a year older today.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared sweet photos featuring she herself, brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita from their Maldives getaway.

Sara wrote, “Happy Birthday to my whole world.”

She further said, “Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most” followed by heart emoticons.

Sara Ali Khan also shared throwback photos with mother in her Instagram story with caption ‘best mom ever. Happy birthday’.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away
Salman Khan says his childhood friend got married 33 years ago

Salman Khan says his childhood friend got married 33 years ago
Javed Jaffrey quashes son Meezan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli dating rumours

Javed Jaffrey quashes son Meezan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli dating rumours
Saif Ali Khan planning paternity leave as he is set to welcome second baby with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan planning paternity leave as he is set to welcome second baby with Kareena Kapoor
Anushka Sharma reveals her current ‘favourite accessory’

Anushka Sharma reveals her current ‘favourite accessory’
Shanaya Kapoor burns the internet with killer belly dance: WATCH

Shanaya Kapoor burns the internet with killer belly dance: WATCH
Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video

Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video
NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case

NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case
Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh

Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh
Katrina Kaif twins with Ishaan Khattar in white outfit as they hang out with 'Phone Bhoot’ gang

Katrina Kaif twins with Ishaan Khattar in white outfit as they hang out with 'Phone Bhoot’ gang
Kareena Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump as due date nears

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump as due date nears
Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

Latest

view all