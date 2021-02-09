Watch: James Anderson makes Indian batsmen look stupid with lethal reverse swing

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021
James Anderson may be getting old but he is certainly getting sharper as far as taking wickets is concerned.
The England bowler ran circles around the Indian batsmen on Tuesday, making it impossible for them to chase the 420-run target.
England decimated India by 227 runs to win the match comprehensively but Anderson's deliveries to vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Gill sent social media into frenzy.
The right-arm fast bowler reverse swung the ball in similar fashion to both batsmen, sending their stumps flying.
Anderson sent Rahane's stumps flying only two deliveries after he dismissed Shubman Gill with a similar reverse-swinging delivery.
Anderson took 3-17 from 11 overs while Jack Leach picked up the most number of wickets with figures of 4-76 from 26 overs.
India bundled for 192 runs against the 420-run target, with England going 1-0 up in the Test series.