Watch: James Anderson makes Indian batsmen look stupid with lethal reverse swing

James Anderson poses for a photograph. Photo: Wisden Twitter account

James Anderson stirs up social media with "reverse swing masterclass" deliveries

Anderson sets up an England win by dismissing Rahane, Gill in the same over

India loses first Test to England by 227 runs



James Anderson may be getting old but he is certainly getting sharper as far as taking wickets is concerned.



The England bowler ran circles around the Indian batsmen on Tuesday, making it impossible for them to chase the 420-run target.

England decimated India by 227 runs to win the match comprehensively but Anderson's deliveries to vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Gill sent social media into frenzy.

The right-arm fast bowler reverse swung the ball in similar fashion to both batsmen, sending their stumps flying.

Anderson sent Rahane's stumps flying only two deliveries after he dismissed Shubman Gill with a similar reverse-swinging delivery.



Anderson took 3-17 from 11 overs while Jack Leach picked up the most number of wickets with figures of 4-76 from 26 overs.

India bundled for 192 runs against the 420-run target, with England going 1-0 up in the Test series.