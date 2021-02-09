Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Katy Perry finally awards fans an update on baby Daisy Dove Bloom

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry finally gave fans another peek into her daughter’s recent development and even spilled the beans behind her love for routines.

During her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Perry began by pointing out her daughter’s astrological sign and quipped that being a Virgo makes her love routine.

She even added, "Yeah, of course there's a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine. But I did start filming American Idol season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

"Giving birth, then going back to work and [expletive], like — holy [expletive!] 'This is what women do? Oh my God’!”

