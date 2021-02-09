Govt will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Asad Umar





Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Feb 9, in Islamabad. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News

Asad Umar says govt will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in Senate polls

Says PTI's govt's decision to issue ordinance regarding Senate elections was within constitutional limits

Says PTI govt came to power with the belief of eradicating corruption, including horse-trading tradition in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the PTI government's decision to issue an ordinance regarding the Senate elections was within the limits of the Constitution, adding that the government will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in the polls.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz about decisions taken by the federal cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Regarding the stance of the Opposition towards the introduction of open-ballot voting in the Senate, he said that those who have been buying and selling votes in the past are the ones objecting to the move.



"It is no secret that buying and selling of votes have been a tradition in Senate elections," he said, adding that the PTI came to power with the aim to eradicate corrupt practices from the country, such as the tradition of horse-trading in Senate elections.

"For the purpose, the government has tabled a Constitutional amendment in the National Assembly to hold Senate elections through an open-ballot voting system," he said.

The minister added that the government has filed a presidential reference to the Supreme Court regarding holding the Senate elections through an open-ballot voting system, so it will respect the apex court's decision in this regard.

Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

President Arif Alvi on Saturday signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to pave the way for Senate elections to be held via an "open and identifiable ballot".

According to the Ordinance, changes have been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The Ordinance will come into effect "at once" and "extend to the whole of Pakistan," the president said.

"Provided that in case the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives an opinion in Reference No. 1 of 2021 filed under Article 186 of the Constitution, that election for the members of the Senate do not fall within the purview of Article 226 of the Constitution, the poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through an open and identifiable ballot," reads the Ordinance.

According to Section 226 of the Constitution: "All elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot".

The Ordinance further states that after the Senate polls, if the head of a political party wishes to see the ballot cast by any member of his party, the Election Commission of Pakistan shall show them the same.