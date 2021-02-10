Can't connect right now! retry
Gilgit-Baltistan government to construct Pissan cricket stadium this year

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

The Pissan cricket ground in Nagar Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan. Photo: Twitter

  • PCB chairperson meets GB chief minister to discuss construction of Pissan cricket stadium
  • Twitter users discovered beautiful cricket ground in Pakistan last week
  • Pictures of the Gilgit-Baltistan cricket stadium went viral 

The Gilgit-Baltistan government plans to construct a cricket stadium at Pissan in Nagar Valley this year. 

This was announced on Wednesday by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan after he had a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani.

He shared pictures of the ground and of his meeting with the PCB chairperson on Twitter.

The decision comes after beautiful pictures of the Pissan ground went viral on social media last week.

The GB chief minister says the construction of the Pissan Stadium will ensure cricket in a highly favourable weather in peak summer when the rest of the country faces scorching heat.

He said cricket will give a space to play the game at a place surrounded by perfect natural scenery.

Read more: After ICC challenge, Pakistani Twitter finds another beautiful cricket ground

Just after pictures of the Gwadar cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains in Balochistan went viral, Pakistani Twitter discovered another ground with breathtaking scenery.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared pictures of the Gwadar stadium on its official Twitter account, challenging cricket fans to show them a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar stadium.

Following the ICC challenge, Pakistanis started sharing pictures of a beautiful cricket ground in Nagar Valley of Gilgit Baltistan.

Bowling coach Umar Gul, too, joined in. He said nothing can beat the beauty of "our very own" Pakistan and shared a click of the Pissan cricket ground in GB.

Gul requested the GB chief minister to help players in the area and provide them with facilities.

Pictures of the ground went viral.


