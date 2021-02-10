Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

  • PMC increases seats after request from provinces
  • The seats have been increased to accommodate quotas 
  • 495 seats have been added to the existing numbers

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday announced that it is increasing the seats of medical and dental colleges across the country.

The development came after the PMC received requests from provinces for an emergency enhancement of medical and dental college seats to accommodate various quotas.

"PMC had reviewed these requests and authorised the enhancement of seats in certain colleges," the medical body said.

The distribution of these seats to accommodate various quotas is the purview of provincial governments, and they may proceed under their mandate and authority.

According to the statistics given by the PMC, 495 seats have been added to the existing numbers. Two hundred and forty seats have been increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Punjab, and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

