pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

PMC releases merit list for private medical and dental colleges

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Pakistan Medical Council (PMC)'s logo. Photo Courtesy: PMC website
  • The merit list of private medical and dental colleges is published.
  • The applicants can log into their accounts at the PMC portal to check their merit standings.
  • Informational videos have also been uploaded in order to assist applicants. 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday announced that the merit list for private medical and dental colleges is published and the applicants can now view their merit standings.

Read more: Here's a list of PMC recognized medical and dental colleges in Pakistan

Taking to Twitter, the PMC said that applicants are requested to log into their accounts at the PMC's web portal to check their merit standings.

It further added that informational videos have also been uploaded in order to help applicants understand their merit grid.


