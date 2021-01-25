PMC releases merit list for private medical and dental colleges

Monday Jan 25, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday announced that the merit list for private medical and dental colleges is published and the applicants can now view their merit standings.
Taking to Twitter, the PMC said that applicants are requested to log into their accounts at the PMC's web portal to check their merit standings.
It further added that informational videos have also been uploaded in order to help applicants understand their merit grid.