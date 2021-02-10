Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L). PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. (R)

Only way to stop inflation is to oust incompetent government, says Bilawal Bhutto

Maryam Nawaz calls on govt to stop "torture" of protesters

Govt employees are demanding an increase in salaries, protesting in Islamabad



PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday backed the government employees protest in Islamabad, blaming the government for inflation and price hikes in the country.

In a statement, Bilawal blamed PM Imran Khan's "henchmen and stooges" for bringing about the worst-ever inflation in the country. "PPP Chairman said that the unbearable rocketing of the prices of commodities and utility items have multiplied the sufferings of the people.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected government has failed to control inflation because its own people are involved in illegal profiteering," read the PPP chairperson's statement.

Bilawal said that this is the first time that a government is "patronising unprecedented inflation" in the country. He said that prices of elecricity, gas and petroleum have gone through the roof.

He made it clear that the country can get rid of the cruel inflation and price-hike only "through the ouster of incompetent, ineligible and illegitimate selected government of Imran Khan".



On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to criticise the government, calling for it to stop the "merciless torture" on the government employees.

She said that the protesters were only asking for their rights.

"For God's sake, stop this merciless torture," she tweeted. "Do not make the innocent government employees suffer from tear gas, shelling and baton-charging. They are not enemies but poor Pakistanis who are asking for their rights," she added.

Islamabad Police fire tear gas shells at protesting government employees

Islamabad Police on Wednesday fired tear gas at protesting government employees when they were heading towards the Parliament House located on the Constitution Avenue.

The protesters have reached the "D chowk" while the Islamabad authorities have blocked the way towards the Parliament with containers. According to sources, demonstrators have started bypassing the containers because of which the police once again resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Because of the tear gas, some police and Rangers personnel also had to retract for a while.

The protestors have demanded that the containers be removed or else they will remove it themselves.

The federal government employees are demanding a raise in their salaries and had gathered today after their leader Rehman Bajwa and nine others were arrested overnight.

The government employees are protesting against the income disparities between various federal government employees. They have been demanding a 40% increase in their salaries.

The protesters have received support from government employees over grade 17, who have also demanded an increase in their salaries.

The All Pakistan Clerks Association and government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh are also supporting the protest.