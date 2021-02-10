Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Hajj likely to be affected due to coronavirus once again: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says he is aware of people's concerns regarding Hajj. Photo: File/Geo Urdu
  • Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says Hajj may be affected this year as well
  • Says Saudi Arabia has still not started accepting Hajj applications from pilgrims
  • Says he is aware of the concerns of Pakistanis regarding Hajj and is in contact with Saudi authorities in this regard

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that Saudi authorities have so far refused to accept applications from pilgrims, therefore, Hajj will likely be affected in 2021 as well.

According to a report by Geo Urdu, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told journalists that he is aware of people's concerns regarding Hajj, adding that he is "constantly in touch with the Saudi Arabian authorities in this regard."

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that unlike each year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan regarding Hajj yet.

Read more: Saudi Arabia opens borders for Umrah, 10,000 pilgrims arrive in country

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of pilgrims (10,000 people) to perform Hajj last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Among the pilgrims who were allowed to perform Hajj, 70 per cent were foreign immigrants living in Saudi Arabia and 30 per cent were Saudi citizens.

Read more: Prospects brighten for Hajj 2021 as Saudi Arabia decides to reopen all airports

More From Pakistan:

'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations

'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations
Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus

Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule
Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021
Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest
Families of Ali Sadpara, 2 other mountaineers missing on K2 say they will continue search

Families of Ali Sadpara, 2 other mountaineers missing on K2 say they will continue search
Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum
Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem

Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem
PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar
Opposition will cry if open balloting is not held in Senate elections: PM Imran Khan

Opposition will cry if open balloting is not held in Senate elections: PM Imran Khan
The last scene filmed with Ali Sadpara at K2

The last scene filmed with Ali Sadpara at K2

Latest

view all