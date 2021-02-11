Karachi traffic police to fine people using 6-9 seater Qingqi rickshaw

Qingqi rickshaws are a local mode of transportation where a motorbike pulls a wagon which can carry six to nine passengers. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Action ordered against illegal rickshaws of six to nine seats

The traffic police DIG said fines will be imposed on people using illegal Qingqi rickshaws without route permits and valid documents

The seats will be removed. If seen again after a fine, the vehicle will be impounded

The Karachi police plans to take action against anyone using six and nine-seater rickshaws.

Karachi traffic police chief Deputy Inspector General Iqbal Dara has instructed officers to fine anyone using such rickshaws.

Earlier, these rickshaws, which are illegal, had disappeared from the roads after the traffic police had launched a crackdown against them, but they have now started being used again.

Qingqi rickshaws are a local mode of transportation where a motorbike pulls a wagon which can carry six to nine passengers.



A few days ago, the provincial transport and mass-transit department had written a letter to the traffic DIG, district SSPs of the province and others regarding the illegal operations of six- and nine-seater rickshaws.