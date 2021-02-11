Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic announce start of 'new beginnings'

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic on Wednesday announced the start of "new beginnings" with just over a week left for the Pakistan Super League to start. 

Afridi had tweeted "NEW BEGINNINGS" late Wednesday and tagged the Turkish actor who shot to fame in Pakistan after playing Halima Sultan in the popular drama Ertugrul.

Minutes after Afridi's tweet, Bilgic also tweeted the same thing and tagged the Peshawar Zalmi owner and the team's Twitter account.

In July last year, the Turkish actress had said that she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon.

She said this in a tweet in which Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi was tagged.

The tweet came a day after Afridi sought people's opinion about hiring the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress as a brand ambassador for his PSL franchise.

Read more: Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s cryptic tweet leaves Pakistani fans wondering

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I will be sharing some good news with you soon."

It is unclear if the account was being run by the Turkish actor as it is an unverified account.

