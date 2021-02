Waqar Younis (left) with wife Faryal Waqar. Photo: Twitter/ Faryal Waqar

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis and his wife Faryal Waqar are celebrating their 21st anniversary today.



Faryal took to Twitter to send the sweetest message to her husband.

She spoke about the couple spending time apart and them being second priority to Waqar's passion to work. But she said she is still "hanging around" because she is proud of him and "wouldn't have it any other way".

Waqar retweeted his wife's post and thanked her for all her sacrifices.