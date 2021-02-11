Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Disha Patani shares first look of her film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, confirms its release date

Indian star Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor have confirmed the release date of their upcoming film Ek Villain Returns

The film also features John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

The Malang actress took to Instagram and shared the first look of Ek Villain Returns and confirmed its release date.

She wrote, “Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge. #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022.”

Arjun Kapoor also shared the same poster and confirmed the released date. He said “Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! (The Hero of this story is villain). #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022.”

Disha Patani’s boyfriend Tiger Shroff was quick to drop lovely comment and congratulated her.

He said, “Yeaaaa boyyyy” with fire and heart emoticon.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

It is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor starrer that was released back in 2014.

